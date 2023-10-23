Athlete Prachi Yadav won a silver in canoeing in the Women's VL2 category, opening India's medal tally at the 4th Asian Para Games.

Prachi gave Uzbekistan's Irodakhon Rustamova a run for her money as both athletes were separated by a timing of 1.022s. Prachi secured a silver medal finish by clocking 1:03.47s while Irodakhon claimed the gold medal with a timing of 1:02.125s. Japan's Saki Komatsu walked away with a bronze medal with a timing of 1:11.635s.

Uzbekistan's Shakhzoda Mamadalieva claimed the gold medal by clocking 58.775s, and China's Yongyuan walked away with a silver medal with a timing of 59.724s. Kazakhstan's Zhanyl Baltabayeva secured a bronze medal finish with 1:07.795s

On the other hand, in the women's VL3 final India missed out on the opportunity to secure a medal as Sangeeta Rajput, Shabana and Rajni Jha finished fourth, fifth and seventh respectively.

Further in Men's High Jump-T63, India sweeps the podium as Shailesh Kumar wins Gold, Mariyappan Thangavelu wins Silver, and Ram Singh Padhiyar wins Bronze.