Asian Para Games 2023: India wins silver in canoeing, sweeps podium for Men's High Jump
Prachi Yadav wins silver in canoeing in the Women's VL2 category, opening India's medal tally at the 4th Asian Para Games.
Athlete Prachi Yadav won a silver in canoeing in the Women's VL2 category, opening India's medal tally at the 4th Asian Para Games.
The 4th Asian Para Games are being held in Hangzhou, China, from 22-28 October.
India will be hoping to surpass their best performance of 72 medals at the 2018 event in Indonesia, consisting of 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals.
The historic performance by the Indian contingent of winning 107 medals at the just concluded Asian Games has fuelled the athletes, coaches and support staff with a belief that the 4th Asian Para Games will break many records and will be the most successful one in the history of Para Games in the country.
