Asian Para Games 2026 Deep Dive: How Indian track and field athletes dominated the country's medal haul in Aichi-Nagoya

India's record-breaking campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya was driven primarily by its track and field athletes, with para-athletics emerging as the country's biggest medal-producing discipline.

The Indian contingent finished the continental competition with 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, securing fourth place in the overall standings.

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Of India's 114 medals, para-athletes accounted for 65, representing more than half of the country's overall haul. The discipline contributed 22 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze medals, underlining India's strength across track and field events.

Gold rush across track and field The campaign began with a strong showing on 19 October, when Nishad Kumar won gold in the men's long jump T47 with an effort of 7.11 metres. Soumya claimed the women's 1500m T12/T13 title, while Rinku Hooda won the men's javelin F46 gold medal. Ajeet Singh finished second in the latter event to give India a one-two finish.

Nishad added another gold in the men's high jump T47, taking his tally to two at the Games. The Tokyo and Paris Paralympic medallist was among India's most successful athletes in Aichi-Nagoya.

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Track events also produced multiple gold medals. Deepthi Jeevanji won the women's 400m T20 in 56.36 seconds, while Simran Sharma secured the women's 200m T12 title. Simran subsequently completed a sprint double by winning the 100m T12 in a Games-record 12.02 seconds.

Dilip Gavit also won gold in the men's 100m T47, while Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath finished with silver in the event.

Field events deliver multiple podium finishes India's success extended across throwing and jumping disciplines, with several athletes producing gold-medal performances.

Sumit Antil, the reigning Paralympic champion, won the men's javelin throw in the combined F42-F44/F61-F64 final with an effort of 72.46 metres in the T64 category. Mahendra Gurjar and Sandip Sanjay Sargar completed an Indian podium sweep by winning silver and bronze respectively.

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Pranav Soorma won the men's club throw F51 gold with an Asian Games-record effort of 32.87 metres. He had earlier secured gold in the men's discus throw F51, producing an Asian-record effort of 11.66 metres.

Sachin Khilari and Ayush Verma also won gold in their respective men's shot put classifications. Meanwhile, Shailesh Kumar claimed the men's high jump T63 title, adding another field-event gold to India's tally.

Records and depth across classifications The performances were not restricted to established names. Haney won the men's javelin F37/38 gold with a throw of 60.49 metres, setting a world record in the T37 category. Debutant Sandeep secured gold in the men's 400m T64 in 52.28 seconds, setting a world record in the T44 category. He also won bronze in the 100m T44.

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India's women's contingent contributed significantly through athletes such as Preeti Pal, who won two silver medals in the 100m and 200m T35 events, and Suvarna Raj, who claimed gold in the women's discus F54.

The 65-medal return from para-athletics also represented an improvement on India's 53 medals in the discipline at the 2023 Hangzhou edition.

The contribution of para-athletics was central to India's final fourth-place finish in Aichi-Nagoya. While para-badminton added 16 medals and para-swimming contributed 11, no other discipline matched athletics' 65-medal return.

With 22 gold medals alone coming from para-athletics, India's performances across running, jumping and throwing events formed the backbone of its campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.