Asian Para Games 2026: From fighting Naxals to hitting bullseyes—archer Toman Kumar's journey to Aichi-Nagoya

Toman Kumar, a former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando who lost his left leg in a blast during an anti-Naxal operation, has emerged as one of India's leading para archers ahead of the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

The 31-year-old from Chhattisgarh won the compound men's individual title at the 2025 World Archery Para Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, less than two years after beginning his archery training.

Kumar is now preparing for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, where he will lead India's challenge in the compound men's category. The fifth edition of the Asian Para Games will begin on 18 October and go on till 24 October.

Kumar’s rise from security personnel to world champion has been marked by rehabilitation, intensive training and success at international competitions.

From CRPF commando to para archer Born in Nawagaon village in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, Kumar joined the CRPF in 2017. He subsequently trained with the force's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), which specialises in counter-insurgency operations.

His life changed in 2021 when he was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an operation against Naxal insurgents. The injuries led to the amputation of his left leg.

Following the incident, Kumar travelled to Hyderabad for rehabilitation and to receive an artificial limb. He initially struggled to adjust to life after the injury and had not considered taking up sport before the accident.

His introduction to archery came during his rehabilitation, when he met coach Pankaj Singh. Recognising Kumar's physical strength, discipline and ability to handle pressure, Singh encouraged him to try the sport.

Kumar initially trained for short periods before gradually increasing the duration and intensity of his sessions. Learning to handle the bow and compete against experienced archers required sustained practice.

Rapid rise in para archery Kumar began archery training in 2023 and progressed to national-level competition. His experience in the CRPF helped him bring discipline and physical conditioning to his new pursuit.

He also competed against archers without disabilities. At the CRPF departmental trials, he finished second in the open category, recording a score above 700, and later won silver at the All India Police Championship.

His international breakthrough came at the 2025 World Archery Para Championships in Gwangju. Competing in the compound men's individual event, Kumar reached an all-Indian final against experienced para archer Rakesh Kumar, a Paralympic medallist.

A technical problem with Rakesh's bow forced him to withdraw from the final, handing Toman the world title. Kumar also partnered with Sheetal Devi to win bronze in the compound mixed team event.

The world championship victory established him among the leading archers in his category and marked a major milestone in his international career.

International success ahead of Asian Para Games Kumar continued his progress in 2026, winning the compound men's individual title at the opening stage of the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok. He defeated Australia's Jonathon Milne, a Rio 2016 Paralympic bronze medallist, 146-142 in the final.

He also teamed up with Sheetal Devi to win compound mixed team gold, with the Indian pair defeating Indonesia 153-146.

At India leg of the world para archery event in Ahmedabad, Kumar partnered Shyam Sunder Swami to win compound men's doubles gold. He also collected individual and mixed team bronze medals at the competition.

These results strengthened his position ahead of the Asian Para Games, where he will compete alongside Swami in the compound men's category. Kumar is also expected to partner Sheetal Devi in the mixed team event.

The former commando has spoken about the importance of concentration and mental preparation in archery. Breathing exercises and meditation are part of his routine to manage nerves during major competitions.

“You feel a little nervous in the first round. You are scared and wonder how it will go, whether it will go well or not,” the 31-year-old recently told World Archery during an interview. “But once you keep going, you get more comfortable and it becomes easier," he added.

He went on to state that he meditates quite a lot. “During that time I just do some breathing – take a deep breath. I meditate quite a lot," he added.