Asian Para Games 2026: From Sheetal Devi to Nishad Kumar, five of India's biggest medal-winning heroes from Aichi-Nagoya

India finished their campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a record 114 medals, comprising 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze. The tally surpassed the country's previous best of 111 medals at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China.

Para-athletics accounted for the largest share of India's success, contributing 65 medals, including 22 gold. Para-badminton, para-swimming, para-archery and para-shooting also helped India finish fourth in the overall standings.

Several Indian athletes enjoyed multiple-medal campaigns, with established Paralympic performers and emerging names contributing to the record-breaking haul. Here are five of India's biggest medal-winning performers from the Asian Para Games.

Sheetal Devi Para-archer Sheetal Devi continued her impressive run of form in international events, with two gold and one silver in Aichi-Nagoya. She began her campaign with a silver medal in the women's compound event, partnering with Payal Nag.

She subsequently teamed up with Toman Kumar to clinch gold in the mixed team compound event, beating Indonesia 151-148 in the final.

She completed her campaign by successfully defending her women's individual compound title. She defeated Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim 142-139 in the final to secure her second consecutive gold medal in the event at the Asian Para Games.

Nishad Kumar Nishad Kumar was another standout performer for India with two gold medals in para-athletics. He began his campaign by striking gold in the men's long jump T47 category, with a jump of 7.11 metres. He then went on to win gold in the men's high jump T47 category with an effort of 2.04 metres, which thus became an Asian Games record.

The double-gold achievement was particularly significant for Nishad, who has previously won medals at the Paralympic Games. His performances in both disciplines made him one of India's most successful athletes in Aichi-Nagoya.

Mona Agarwal Mona Agarwal delivered two gold-medal-winning performances in para-shooting, including a world-record effort in the women's 50m rifle three positions SH1 final.

The Jaipur-based shooter opened her campaign with gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, registering 250.0 points. She finished ahead of compatriot Avani Lekhara, who secured silver with 249.6 points.



Mona returned for the 50m rifle three positions SH1 final and produced a score of 357.5 to claim her second gold. The performance surpassed the previous world record of 356, held by Sweden's Anna Benson.

She became the first Indian para-shooter to win a medal in the 50m rifle three positions event at the Asian Para Games.

Simran Sharma Sprinter Simran Sharma secured two gold medals in the women's T12 category, winning both the 100m and 200m events.

She first claimed the 200m title with a timing of 24.80 seconds before returning to win the 100m final in 12.02 seconds. Both performances established new Asian Para Games records.

The visually impaired athlete's double-gold campaign added significantly to India's para-athletics medal tally. Her victories also highlighted India's strength in track events at the competition.

Dilip Gavit Dilip Gavit completed India's list of multiple gold-medal-winning athletics performers with victories in the men's 100m and 400m T47 events. He began with gold in the 100m T47 final, clocking 10.69 seconds. Gavit subsequently also won the 400m T47 title in 48.27 seconds.

Compatriot Bhavikkumar Bharwad finished second in the 400m final with a timing of 49.31 seconds, giving India a one-two finish.