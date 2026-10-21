Asian Para Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Praveen Kumar, Sachin Khilari win gold as India's medal tally goes up to 46

Asian Para Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: India continued to add a flurry of medals on day three of Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, with the country completely dominating the podium in the men's shot put F46 event

Sachin Khilari set a new Games record as he clinched gold with a throw of 15.87m, whereas Mohd Yasser won silver in the same event with a throw of 15.06m. Parveen clinched bronze medal with a throw of 14.94m.

Rakeshbhai Bhatt won bronze in the men's 100m T37 category, whereas Bhagyashri Jadhav clinched silver in the women's shot put F34 event. Praveen Kumar added another gold medal to India's tally as he cleared 2.05m in the men's high jump T64 event to set a new Asian Para Games record.

Banti won silver medal in the same event with a personal best record of 1.92m.

India are in fifth place in the latest Asian Para Games 2026 medals tally with 46 medals. This includes 12 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals.

There will be more opportunities for India to clinch medals on Wednesday, with the Indian mixed team archery team set to face South Korea in W1 mixed team semifinals. Swimmer Ravi Budigina, who won silver in the men's freestyle event, will also be in action, in the men's 100m backstroke S13 Final. Himanshu Nandal, who also won a medal, will compete in the men's 200m individual medley SM11 final later on Wednesday.