Asian Para Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Praveen Kumar, Sachin Khilari win gold as India's medal tally goes up to 46

Asian Para Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: India continued to add a flurry of medals on day three of Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, with the country completely dominating the podium in the men's shot put F46 event
Sachin Khilari set a new Games record as he clinched gold with a throw of 15.87m, whereas Mohd Yasser won silver in the same event with a throw of 15.06m. Parveen clinched bronze medal with a throw of 14.94m.
Rakeshbhai Bhatt won bronze in the men's 100m T37 category, whereas Bhagyashri Jadhav clinched silver in the women's shot put F34 event. Praveen Kumar added another gold medal to India's tally as he cleared 2.05m in the men's high jump T64 event to set a new Asian Para Games record.
Banti won silver medal in the same event with a personal best record of 1.92m.
India are in fifth place in the latest Asian Para Games 2026 medals tally with 46 medals. This includes 12 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals.
There will be more opportunities for India to clinch medals on Wednesday, with the Indian mixed team archery team set to face South Korea in W1 mixed team semifinals. Swimmer Ravi Budigina, who won silver in the men's freestyle event, will also be in action, in the men's 100m backstroke S13 Final. Himanshu Nandal, who also won a medal, will compete in the men's 200m individual medley SM11 final later on Wednesday.
India are in fifth place in the latest Asian Para Games 2026 medals tally with a total of 46 medals. This includes 12 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals. There were a flurry of medals on Wednesday. India completed a podium sweep in the men's shot put F46 event, with Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Parveen clinching gold, silver and bronze respectively.
Bhagyashri Jadhav clinched silver in the women's shot put F34 event. Praveen Kumar added another gold medal to India's tally as he cleared 2.05m in the men's high jump T64 event to set a new Asian Para Games record.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Asian Para Games 2026 taking place in Aichi-Nagoya.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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