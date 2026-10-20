Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Nishad Kumar, Preeti Pal lead India’s medal hopes today

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: After opening their campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with 11 medals on Monday, the Indian para-athletes will look to continue their strong performance as they compete across multiple disciplines on Day 2 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday.
India won four gold, five silver and two bronze on the opening day, to sit fourth in the overall medal standings. The Indian contingent will aim to add to its tally, with several prominent athletes competing in medal events across para athletics, para swimming, para shooting, para table tennis, para powerlifting and para archery.
Renuka Salve bows out. The Indian judoka loses to Japan’s Atsumi Nishimura by Ippon in just 58 seconds in women's J1 -70kg event. Nishimura scored two Waza-ari points before sealing the win to end Renuka’s campaign.
Good show by archers. After Sheetal Devi, India have three more in the quarterfinals. Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi progressed in men’s recurve, while Bhawna advanced in women’s recurve. In the compound section, Payal Nag, Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami, have also booked their quarterfinal spots.
Disappointing show by Jayant Behera in women's 200m T47 final. The woman from Odisha finished sixth with a time of 26.81 seconds. Another Indian, Anjanaben Bumbadiya, finishing seventh in 26.82 seconds.
In Athletics, Indian athletes in medal events include Praveen Sharma in the men’s shot put F11 final at 6:30 AM IST, Parveen Kumar in the men’s discus throw F57 final at 6:35 AM IST, and Deepthi Jeevanji in the women’s 400m T20 final at 6:53 AM IST.
Suchitra Parida will compete in the women’s javelin throw F55/F56 final at 1:35 PM IST, while Pranav Soorma and Ram Ratan Singh will feature in the men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53 final at 1:40 PM IST. Sujith Mandalamkunnath will take part in the men’s 100m T13 final at 2:24 PM IST.
Sheetal Devi continues her dominant run in women's compound archery. Known as the armless archer, Sheetal shot a perfect 30 in four of her five ends to seal a convincing win over Hong Kong’s Chan Yuen Wah 149-134 to reach the quarterfinals.
Medal alert for India. India's Bhavina Patel goes down to China’s Zhang Bian in women’s singles Class 4-5 para table tennis semifinals. Reaching the semifinals in para table tennis assures a bronze ,edal. Earlier, she seured a medal for India after beating China’s Miao Zhang 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
Two-time Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar will be among the major attractions in para athletics as he competes in the men’s high jump T45/T46/T47 final at 4:05 PM IST. Nishad won gold in the men’s long jump T47 event on the opening day, making his second-day appearance another key event to watch.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of Asian Para Games 2026. India started with a bang on the opening day, winning as many as 11 medals - four gold, five silver and two bronze, to sit fourth in the overall medal standings.