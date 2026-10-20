Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: Nishad Kumar, Preeti Pal lead India’s medal hopes today

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 2: After opening their campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with 11 medals on Monday, the Indian para-athletes will look to continue their strong performance as they compete across multiple disciplines on Day 2 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday.

India won four gold, five silver and two bronze on the opening day, to sit fourth in the overall medal standings. The Indian contingent will aim to add to its tally, with several prominent athletes competing in medal events across para athletics, para swimming, para shooting, para table tennis, para powerlifting and para archery.