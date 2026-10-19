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Asian Para Games 2026 medal tally: India in sixth place as shooter Mona Agarwal, para jumper Nishad Kumar win gold

India's athletes have got off to a good start at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar leading the medal rush. 

PN Vishnu
Published19 Oct 2026, 04:38 PM IST
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India's Nishad Kumar celebrates winning gold in the men's long jump T47 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya.
India's Nishad Kumar celebrates winning gold in the men's long jump T47 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya. (Reuters)
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India have won six medals, including two gold, three silver and one bronze so far, on the opening day of the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

India are in sixth place in the medals tally of the 2026 Asian Para Games. Para-shooting star Mona Agarwal led the country's campaign with a gold medal, while Nishad Kumar also finished on top of the podium in athletics.

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India's first medals came in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, where Mona and Avani Lekhara secured a one-two finish.

Mona claimed gold with 250 points, setting an Asian Para Games record, while Avani took silver with 249.6 points. The result gave India an early boost in their campaign at the continental para-sports event.

Also Read | Para Asian Games 2026 Live updates, Day 1: Nishad Kumar wins long jump gold

Nishad Kumar added India's second gold medal in the men's T47 long jump. The Paralympic medallist recorded a jump of 7.11 metres to secure the top position, giving India another title on the opening day.

Kokila Kaushiklate wins silver in judo

Kokila Kaushiklate secured silver in the women's J2 under-52kg category. She guaranteed herself a medal by defeating China's Yi Liu in the semifinals before advancing to the gold-medal contest.

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Kokila had previously won bronze in the under-48kg category at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in 2023.

Kapil Parmar won bronze in the men's J1 under-70kg category. The Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medallist defeated Indonesia's Rafli Ahnaf Shidqi in the bronze-medal bout after losing his semifinal contest to Indonesia's Junaedi.

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal shoots India's first gold

Ravi Budigina adds swimming silver

Ravi Budigina completed India's six-medal haul by winning silver in the men's 100m freestyle S13 swimming event. The S13 classification is for athletes with visual impairments.

His podium finish added a third silver medal to India's tally, alongside Avani Lekhara and Kokila Kaushiklate.

The Asian Para Games are being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 18 to 24 October. India entered the competition seeking to build on the country's performance at the 2022 edition in Hangzhou, where the contingent won 111 medals.

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Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: What is para-powerlifting? Format, rules and more

With several days of competition remaining, Indian athletes are scheduled to compete across multiple disciplines, including para-athletics, para-badminton, para-archery, para-swimming and para-powerlifting.

Updated Para Asian Games 2026 medals tally

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China14141442
2Uzbekistan68620
3Japan42915
4Kazakhstan33612
5South Korea33410
6India2316
7Iran2226
8Indonesia1168
9Mongolia1113
10Malaysia1012

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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