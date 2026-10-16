Asian Para Games 2026: Meet Mona Agarwal, Rajasthan-born shooter who also pursued para athletics and sitting volleyball

Mona Agarwal’s journey in para-sports took a significant turn after motherhood, when she chose rifle shooting in December 2021. Less than three years later, the Indian para-shooter won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, establishing herself among the country’s leading athletes in the discipline.

Born on 8 November 1987 in Sikar, Rajasthan, Agarwal contracted polio when she was nine months old, affecting both her lower limbs. She went on to complete a degree in arts and pursued her sporting ambitions despite the challenges associated with her disability.

Before taking up shooting, Agarwal competed in para-athletics, including shot put, discus throw and javelin throw at the state level. She subsequently moved to para-weightlifting and won a state title in the 60kg category after her marriage in 2017.

She also made her mark in sitting volleyball. As captain, Agarwal led Rajasthan to the gold medal at the inaugural National Sitting Volleyball Championship for women in 2019. Although she was selected for an international tournament, she could not participate because of her pregnancy.

From motherhood to the shooting range Agarwal began her sports shooting career in December 2021, after the birth of her son in April that year. Her husband, Ravindra Chaudhary, supported her sporting ambitions, while family members helped care for their children during her training.

She started training at Eklavya Sports Shooting Academy in Jaipur under coach Yogesh Shekhawat.

Rifle shooting suited her physical capabilities, while her experience in para-weightlifting helped her manage the rifle's weight. Finding a stable shooting position and making adjustments to her posture were important parts of her early training.

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The financial demands of the sport presented another challenge. Agarwal and her husband saved money to purchase her first rifle in 2022, which cost more than ₹4 lakh.

Rapid rise in international shooting Agarwal won a national silver medal in 2022 before progressing to international competition. In 2023, she earned a bronze medal in the mixed team event at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, and won gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the Changwon World Cup in South Korea.

Her breakthrough came at the 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in New Delhi.

She won gold in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a score of 250.7, setting an Asian record and securing a quota place for India at the Paris Paralympics. She also won silver in the mixed team R10 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

At Paris 2024, Agarwal finished third in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final on August 30, scoring 228.7.

She shared the podium with compatriot Avani Lekhara, who won gold, and South Korea's Yunri Lee, who claimed silver. The bronze came in Agarwal's Paralympic debut.

Agarwal received the Arjuna Award in 2024 in recognition of her achievements in para-shooting.

Mona Agarwal at the Asian Para Games 2026 Agarwal is part of India's para-shooting contingent for the Asian Para Games 2026, scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 18 to 24 October. She will feature in two events: the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 and the women's R8 50m rifle three positions SH1.