Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal shoots India's first gold, becomes second Indian female shooter to grab top prize

Mona Agarwal became only the second Indian female shooter to win a gold medal at the Asian Para Games, after she topped the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Mona, a bronze-medallist at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, shot a record score of 250.0, edging her more celebrated compatriot Avani Lekhara by just 0.4 points.

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Mona's gold was India's first at the Asian Para Games 2026 as the country opened their medal count with a one-two finish on the podium. Avani, a two-time Paralympic gold-medallist, settled for silver with 249.6. The contest went down to the wire and Mona led Avani by a mere 0.1 point -- 239.2 to 239.1 -- before the final shots.

Korea's Yunri Lee took the bronze in the same event. SH1 classification is for shooters with lower limb impairments. With this win, Mona also created a new Asian Para Games Record (surpassing Avani's previous record of 249.6). The only other Indian female shooter to win a gold medal at Asian Para Games is Avani, who won the top price in the same event in 2022.

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With this silver, Avani has also won the quota for Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. Mona had already won it in World Championships.

Strong start by Mona Agarwal in qualification Earlier on the day, Mona also set a new Asian Para Games qualification record to top the women's 10m air rifle qualifications event, while compatriot Avani finished second.

Mona topped the qualification round at the 2026 Asian Para Games, setting a new continental record with a score of 629.1 after Series 6. She surpassed the previous qualification record held by China’s Zhang Cuiping but narrowly missed the world record of 629.4, jointly held by India's Avani and Slovakia's Veronika Vadovicova.

Lekhara finished second in the qualification round with a total score of 626.4, ensuring India's strong showing in the event heading into the finals.

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Disappointment in men's 10m air rifle event Meanwhile, Mahavir Swaroop Unhalkar finished fourth with a score of 205.9, exiting after the fifth series, while debutant Rakesh Nidagundi secured seventh place with 141.5 points in the men's 10m air rifle event.

In the qualification, Nidagundi and Unhalkar finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Nidagundi scored 619.3, while Unhalkar registered 617.4 after Series 6. However, India's Anandha Krishnan missed out on qualification, finishing 13th with a score of 605.2.

Mahavir Swaroop Unhalkar finished fourth with a score of 205.9, exiting after the fifth series, while debutant Rakesh Nidagundi secured seventh place with 141.5 points.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in