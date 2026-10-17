Asian Para Games 2026: What is para-powerlifting? Format, rules explained with list of participating Indians

Para-powerlifting is one of the strength-based disciplines at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The sport tests an athlete’s upper-body strength through the bench press, with competitors attempting to lift the heaviest possible weight under internationally standardised rules.

The competition features individual weight categories alongside men's, women's and mixed team events. The team competitions are making their Asian Para Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya.

India have selected eight athletes for para-powerlifting, with four men and four women named in the contingent.

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What is para-powerlifting? Para-powerlifting is a Paralympic sport in which athletes compete in the bench press. Unlike conventional powerlifting, which includes the squat, bench press and deadlift, para-powerlifting competitions focus exclusively on the bench press.

Athletes lie on a specially designed bench and lower a barbell to their chest before pressing it upwards until their arms are fully extended. The lift must be completed in accordance with the referee's commands and technical requirements.

The sport is open to eligible athletes with physical impairments that meet the classification criteria established by World Para Powerlifting. Competitors are grouped by bodyweight rather than by the nature or severity of their impairment, provided they meet the sport's eligibility requirements.

What are the rules and format? Each competitor receives three attempts to lift a chosen weight. The weight can be increased between attempts, but an unsuccessful lift does not count towards the final result.

A lift is considered successful when the athlete follows the required technique and completes the movement in response to the referees' commands. The bar must be controlled, and the athlete must satisfy the rules governing the start position, lowering phase and press.

The athlete's highest successful lift determines their result in the individual competition. If two competitors record the same weight, the applicable tie-breaking rules determine their positions.

At the Asian Para Games 2026, individual events are organised across men's and women's weight categories. The programme also includes men's and women's team events on 23 October, followed by the mixed team event on 24 October.

List of Indian para-powerlifters at Asian Para Games 2026 India will field eight athletes in the discipline, with four men and four women competing in individual events.

Indian men's team Ashok — Men's up to 65kg

Jhandu Kumar — Men's up to 72kg

Manish Kumar — Men's up to 59kg

Parmjeet Kumar — Men's up to 59kg

Indian women's team Suman Devi — Women's up to 61kg; women's team event

Kasthuri Rajamani — Women's up to 67kg; women's team event

Jaspreet Kaur — Women's up to 45kg; women's team event

Seema Rani — Women's up to 61kg

When will para-powerlifting take place? The para-powerlifting competition runs from 19 to 24 October. Individual weight-category events take place over the first four days, followed by the men's and women's team events on 23 October and the mixed team event on 24 October.