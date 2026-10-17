Asian Para Games 2026: What is para-powerlifting? Format, rules explained with list of participating Indians

Para-powerlifting is one of the strength-based disciplines at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The sport tests an athlete’s upper-body strength through the bench press, with competitors attempting to lift the heaviest possible weight under internationally standardised rules.

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The competition features individual weight categories alongside men's, women's and mixed team events. The team competitions are making their Asian Para Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya.

India have selected eight athletes for para-powerlifting, with four men and four women named in the contingent.

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: 5 Indian athletes you may not have noticed

What is para-powerlifting? Para-powerlifting is a Paralympic sport in which athletes compete in the bench press. Unlike conventional powerlifting, which includes the squat, bench press and deadlift, para-powerlifting competitions focus exclusively on the bench press.

Athletes lie on a specially designed bench and lower a barbell to their chest before pressing it upwards until their arms are fully extended. The lift must be completed in accordance with the referee's commands and technical requirements.

The sport is open to eligible athletes with physical impairments that meet the classification criteria established by World Para Powerlifting. Competitors are grouped by bodyweight rather than by the nature or severity of their impairment, provided they meet the sport's eligibility requirements.

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What are the rules and format? Each competitor receives three attempts to lift a chosen weight. The weight can be increased between attempts, but an unsuccessful lift does not count towards the final result.

A lift is considered successful when the athlete follows the required technique and completes the movement in response to the referees' commands. The bar must be controlled, and the athlete must satisfy the rules governing the start position, lowering phase and press.

The athlete's highest successful lift determines their result in the individual competition. If two competitors record the same weight, the applicable tie-breaking rules determine their positions.

At the Asian Para Games 2026, individual events are organised across men's and women's weight categories. The programme also includes men's and women's team events on 23 October, followed by the mixed team event on 24 October.

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List of Indian para-powerlifters at Asian Para Games 2026 India will field eight athletes in the discipline, with four men and four women competing in individual events.

Indian men's team Ashok — Men's up to 65kg

Jhandu Kumar — Men's up to 72kg

Manish Kumar — Men's up to 59kg

Parmjeet Kumar — Men's up to 59kg

Indian women's team Suman Devi — Women's up to 61kg; women's team event

Kasthuri Rajamani — Women's up to 67kg; women's team event

Jaspreet Kaur — Women's up to 45kg; women's team event

Seema Rani — Women's up to 61kg

When will para-powerlifting take place? The para-powerlifting competition runs from 19 to 24 October. Individual weight-category events take place over the first four days, followed by the men's and women's team events on 23 October and the mixed team event on 24 October.

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The addition of team competitions introduces another format to the Asian Para Games programme alongside the established individual contests. Indian athletes will compete in their respective weight categories, with the opportunity to contest team medals as specified in the event entries.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.