Asian Para Games 2026: Who is Arshad Shaik, the lone Indian para-cyclist competing for a gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya?

India’s para-cycling campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 will rest on the shoulders of Arshad Shaik, the country’s sole representative in the discipline at the continental event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

At the 2026 Asian Para Games, The 33-year-old will compete in multiple track and road events which are scheduled to take place from 19 to 22 October. His participation comes amid a selection controversy that reduced India’s originally recommended para-cycling contingent to just one athlete.

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Shaik will compete in the men’s C1-3 1,000m time trial, C1-2 3,000m individual pursuit, C1-3 road race and C1-5 time trial. These events will give him opportunities to challenge for medals across different formats of para-cycling.

Who is Arshad Shaik? Born on 2 June, 1993, Shaik hails from Nandyal town in Andhra Pradesh. His journey in sport took a difficult turn following an auto-rickshaw accident in 2004, which resulted in the amputation of one of his legs.

Before the accident, Shaik had pursued taekwondo and won a silver medal at a district-level championship. He subsequently turned towards para-sports, eventually establishing himself as an international para-cyclist.

He developed as an athlete through the Hyderabad-based Aditya Mehta Foundation, which works to support para-athletes and help them access sporting opportunities.

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Shaik’s progress in cycling earned him a place in India’s contingent for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Competing at the Games marked a significant milestone in his career, taking him onto the sport’s biggest international stage. He became India’s first-ever male para-cyclist to compete at the Paralympic Games.

At Paris, he finished 11th in the men’s C2 road time trial and 30th in the men’s 1,000m track time trial in the C1-3 category.

Other achievements of Arshad At the 2024 Asian Track Para-Cycling Championships in New Delhi, Arshad clinched four gold medals across multiple MC2 events. At the 2026 UCI Parasport Denmark Grand Prix in Odense, Denmark, he won six medals. This included two gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

He also secured fourth place in the individual time trial at the 2026 Asian Para Road Championships, a result that proved important in the selection process for the Aichi-Nagoya Games. He subsequently finished fifth in the 1km time trial at the Asian Para Track Championships.

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In addition to all this, Ashad has won the National Para-Cycling Championship gold medal five times.

His participation in Aichi-Nagoya therefore represents another opportunity to compete against leading para-cyclists from across Asia and improve on his previous international performances.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.