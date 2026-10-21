Asian Para Games 2026: Who is Rinku Hooda? Star javelin thrower from Haryana dedicates gold medal to his late mother

Indian para athlete Rinku Hooda had a day to remember at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, as he won gold in the men's javelin throw F46 competition.

Hooda produced a season-best effort of 65.11 metres to finish ahead of compatriot Ajeet Singh, who won silver with a throw of 65.02 metres, thus giving India a one-two finish in the event. Indonesia's R Saktyono secured bronze with a throw of 55.30 metres.

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However, Hooda's road to glory at the ongoing Asian Para Games hasn't been easy. He suffered a personal tragedy as he lost his mother in August. However, the loss of his mother didn't demotivate him despite being disturbed in his mind over the last couple of months.

He overcame his personal loss and emotional difficulties to go all the way and clinch gold in Aichi-Nagoya. And rightly so, he dedicated his gold medal to his late mother. "I was a little disturbed in the last two months. My mother passed away on August 8. I am still disturbed. It's okay from outside, but it's not the same inside," he told news agency PTI in Nagoya. "I wanted to win this gold medal for my mother. So, I would like to dedicate this gold to my mother," he added.

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"It (his mother's passing away) happened on August 8. And on August 19, as soon as the 13th day (mourning period) was over, I started training. But I started lightly," he explained.

However, a shoulder injury meant that he was forced to rest and recuperate for close to three weeks. "I had an injury on my shoulder, a Grade 1 tear. Then I rested for around 20 days. I have fully recovered from the injury. Earlier, I used to do taping and stuff. I still do taping, but I didn't feel any pain," the 27-year-old added.

Who is Rinku Hooda? Rinku Hooda was born on 1 January, 1999 and hails from Dhamar village in Haryana's Rohtak district and specialises in the F46 javelin throw category. He lost his left arm in a childhood accident involving agricultural machinery when he was around three years old.

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Hooda subsequently pursued para-athletics and developed into one of India's leading javelin throwers. His early international career included a gold medal at the Youth Asian Games in 2015 and a silver medal at the World U20 Para Athletics Championships. He made an appearance at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, where he finished fifth in the men's F46 event. He also competed at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finishing fifth once again.

At the Asian Para Games, Hooda won bronze in 2018 and silver in 2022 before claiming the gold medal in Japan in 2026. He has also established himself at the World Para Athletics Championships, winning silver in 2023 and gold in 2025.

Hooda won the men's javelin F46 title in 2025 with a throw of 66.37 metres, finishing ahead of compatriot Sundar Singh Gurjar.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.