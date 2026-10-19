Asian Para Games 2026: Who is Suman Devi? From Haryana's Nidana village to the continental stage — rise in powerlifting

Suman Devi's journey to the Asian Para Games 2026 has been shaped by years of training, national-level success and support from her family.

The para-powerlifter, whose parental home is in Nidana village in Haryana's Jind district, has emerged as one of India's representatives in the sport at the continental event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

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Devi is part of India's para-powerlifting contingent at the Asian Para Games, where she is entered in the women's up to 61kg category and the women's team event. The competitions run from 19 to 24 October, with the individual events preceding the team contests.

Her selection follows a series of strong performances on the domestic circuit, where she has won gold medals in the women's 55kg category.

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From Nidana to competitive powerlifting Devi grew up in Nidana, where her father encouraged her interest in sports. Her sporting journey continued after her marriage to Pradeep Prajapat, who belongs to Siwah village near Panipat in Haryana.

Her husband has supported her pursuit of competitive powerlifting, including the demanding training schedule required to compete at national and international levels. Devi has trained under coach Raju Sharma, putting in several hours of practice during preparations for major competitions.

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National gold medals and steady progress Devi's results at national competitions have established her as a regular contender in para-powerlifting. In March 2024, she won the women's 55kg gold at the 21st Senior National Para Powerlifting Championships in New Delhi, recording a best lift of 91kg.

She continued that run of success in 2025. At the 22nd Senior National Para Powerlifting Championships, she won gold in the same weight category with a lift of 92kg. Later that month, she secured another gold medal at the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi, lifting 94kg in the women's 55kg category.

In January 2026, Devi returned to the top of the podium at the 23rd Senior National Para Powerlifting Championships, held at the University of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

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She lifted 90kg to win the women's 55kg gold medal at the competition, held on 16 and 17 January. Her preparations included regular training sessions in Siwah and Panipat under Sharma's supervision.

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At Aichi-Nagoya, Devi will compete in the women's up to 61kg individual category and is also listed for the women's team event. The team competitions form part of the para-powerlifting programme at the 2026 edition, alongside the individual weight categories.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.