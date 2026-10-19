Asian Para Games 2026: Who's Harvinder Singh? Meet para-archer from Haryana;created history at Paris, eyes gold in Japan

Harvinder Singh will be among India's key medal contenders in para-archery at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as the Paralympic champion looks to add another major title to his career.

The Haryana-born archer made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by becoming India's first gold medallist in para-archery.

Advertisement

Singh, who won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics before securing gold in Paris, is competing in the men's recurve category at the continental event. The para-archery competition is scheduled from 19 to 24 October, with the men's individual recurve finals slated for 24 October in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture.

Who is Harvinder Singh? Born on 25 February 1991, Harvinder Singh hails from Ajit Nagar village in Haryana's Kaithal district. He comes from a farming family, and his journey in archery began after a medical complication during his childhood left him with a permanent impairment in his legs.

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: How Suman Devi rose through the ranks in powerlifting

Harvinder contracted dengue when he was around one-and-a-half years old. The side effects of the injections administered during treatment affected his legs, resulting in a lifelong physical disability.

Advertisement

His introduction to archery came much later. Watching the London 2012 Paralympics sparked his interest in the sport, setting him on a path that would eventually take him to the top of international para-archery.

Singh made his international debut at the 2017 Para Archery World Championships, where he finished seventh. His first major breakthrough followed at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, where he won gold, establishing himself as one of India's leading para-archers.

From Tokyo bronze to Paris gold Singh's biggest breakthrough on the Paralympic stage came at Tokyo 2020, held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He won bronze in the men's individual recurve open event, becoming India's first Paralympic medallist in archery.

Three years later, he returned to the Paralympic podium in Paris with a historic gold medal. Singh defeated Poland's Lukasz Ciszek in the men's individual recurve open final on 4 September 2024, securing India's first Paralympic gold in para-archery.

Advertisement

The victory followed a ninth-place finish in the ranking round, underlining his progress through the elimination stages. His Paris triumph also made him one of India's most prominent athletes in para-archery.

Beyond competition, Singh has continued his academic pursuits alongside elite-level sport. He has been pursuing a PhD in economics at Punjabi University in Patiala.

A farm turned into a training ground Singh's family played an important role in supporting his sporting ambitions. During the COVID-19 lockdown, when access to regular training facilities was restricted, his father converted part of their farmland into an archery practice range.

The arrangement allowed Singh to continue training during a period when the pandemic disrupted sporting preparations worldwide. His experience training on the family farm became an important part of his journey towards the Tokyo Paralympics.

Advertisement

At the Asian Para Games 2026, Singh's focus returns to the recurve target as he seeks another continental title. The men's individual recurve competition culminates on 24 October, giving the Indian archer an opportunity to add to his Asian Para Games record and build on the success of Paris.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.