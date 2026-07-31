Asmita Dey becomes first Indian to claim Gold medal in Judo at Commonwealth Games

Indian judoka Asmita Dey scripted history on Friday by clinching the country’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo. Competing in the women’s -48kg category in Glasgow, the young star defeated Canada’s Heidi Quach in a tense final that went down to the wire.
No Indian athlete had ever stood on the top of the podium in judo at the Commonwealth Games before this day. Asmita changed that with a display of grit, timing and composure under pressure.
Asmita Dey entered the final as the first Indian to reach a CWG judo gold-medal match. She walked into the arena ahead of her Canadian opponent Heidi Quach. The bout carried extra weight from the start because of the historical gap in Indian judo’s Commonwealth record.
Both athletes began cautiously. Asmita nearly locked Quach’s left arm early, but the Canadian managed to wriggle free just in time. Quach then pressed forward, only to find Asmita’s defence solid and organised.
Heidi Quach drew first blood with a Yuko. A shido penalty followed against Asmita, putting the Indian under further pressure. She responded almost immediately, scoring a Yuko of her own to level the contest at 1-1.
The scores remained locked as the clock ticked down. With only 40 seconds remaining in regular time, neither judoka could find a decisive technique. The final headed into golden score, where the first athlete to register a score would claim the gold medal.
In the sudden-death period, Asmita Dey stayed aggressive. She kept looking for openings while maintaining her balance and grip. When the opportunity arrived, she capitalised with a clean Yuko. The score settled the contest and triggered wild celebrations from the Indian contingent.
Asmita had done it. She became the first Indian judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold.
Mirabai Chanu – Women’s 48kg (Weightlifting)
Sharmila Dhankar – Women’s Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)
Dilip Mahadu Gavit - men’s 100m T47 (Para Athletics)
Asmita Dey - women’s -48kg (Judo)
Rishikanta Singh – Men’s 60kg (Weightlifting)
Muthupandi Raja – Men’s 65kg (Weightlifting)
Gyaneshwari Yadav – Women’s 53kg (Weightlifting)
Valluri Ajaya Babu – Men’s 79kg (Weightlifting)
Harjinder Kaur – Women’s 69kg (Weightlifting)
Sarvesh Kushare – Men’s High Jump (Athletics)
Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m (Athletics)
M. Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump (Athletics)
Mohammed Basil - Men’s 100m T47 (Para Athletics)
Lovepreet Singh - men’s +110kg (Weightlifting)
Jhandu Kumar – Men’s Heavyweight (Para Powerlifting)
Bindyarani Devi – Women’s 58kg (Weightlifting)
Shilpa K. Shyla – Women’s Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)
Seema Kaliramna - Women’s Discus Throw (Athletics)