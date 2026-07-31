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Asmita Dey becomes first Indian to claim Gold medal in Judo at Commonwealth Games

Asmita Dey wins historic gold medal: No Indian athlete had ever stood on the top of the podium in judo at the Commonwealth Games before this day.

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 Jul 2026, 09:02 PM IST
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India's Asmita Dey celebrates after winning a women's 48kg semifinal judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland,
India's Asmita Dey celebrates after winning a women's 48kg semifinal judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, (PTI)
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Indian judoka Asmita Dey scripted history on Friday by clinching the country’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo. Competing in the women’s -48kg category in Glasgow, the young star defeated Canada’s Heidi Quach in a tense final that went down to the wire.

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No Indian athlete had ever stood on the top of the podium in judo at the Commonwealth Games before this day. Asmita changed that with a display of grit, timing and composure under pressure.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE: Asmita becomes first Indian to claim gold in Judo

Build-up to a landmark final

Asmita Dey entered the final as the first Indian to reach a CWG judo gold-medal match. She walked into the arena ahead of her Canadian opponent Heidi Quach. The bout carried extra weight from the start because of the historical gap in Indian judo’s Commonwealth record.

Both athletes began cautiously. Asmita nearly locked Quach’s left arm early, but the Canadian managed to wriggle free just in time. Quach then pressed forward, only to find Asmita’s defence solid and organised.

Back-and-forth scoring keeps contest alive

Heidi Quach drew first blood with a Yuko. A shido penalty followed against Asmita, putting the Indian under further pressure. She responded almost immediately, scoring a Yuko of her own to level the contest at 1-1.

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The scores remained locked as the clock ticked down. With only 40 seconds remaining in regular time, neither judoka could find a decisive technique. The final headed into golden score, where the first athlete to register a score would claim the gold medal.

Also Read | CWG 2026: Seema Kaliramna wins bronze medal in Women’s Discus Throw final

Golden Score delivers India’s breakthrough moment

In the sudden-death period, Asmita Dey stayed aggressive. She kept looking for openings while maintaining her balance and grip. When the opportunity arrived, she capitalised with a clean Yuko. The score settled the contest and triggered wild celebrations from the Indian contingent.

Asmita had done it. She became the first Indian judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold.

India's medal tally so far

Gold medals

Mirabai Chanu – Women’s 48kg (Weightlifting)

Sharmila Dhankar – Women’s Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)

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Dilip Mahadu Gavit - men’s 100m T47 (Para Athletics)

Asmita Dey - women’s -48kg (Judo)

Silver medals

Rishikanta Singh – Men’s 60kg (Weightlifting)

Muthupandi Raja – Men’s 65kg (Weightlifting)

Gyaneshwari Yadav – Women’s 53kg (Weightlifting)

Valluri Ajaya Babu – Men’s 79kg (Weightlifting)

Harjinder Kaur – Women’s 69kg (Weightlifting)

Sarvesh Kushare – Men’s High Jump (Athletics)

Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m (Athletics)

M. Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump (Athletics)

Mohammed Basil - Men’s 100m T47 (Para Athletics)

Lovepreet Singh - men’s +110kg (Weightlifting)

Also Read | Lovepreet Singh clinches silver medal in Men’s +110kg Weightlifting at CWG 2026

Bronze medals

Jhandu Kumar – Men’s Heavyweight (Para Powerlifting)

Bindyarani Devi – Women’s 58kg (Weightlifting)

Shilpa K. Shyla – Women’s Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)

Seema Kaliramna - Women’s Discus Throw (Athletics)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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