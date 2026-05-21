Aston Villa end 30-year trophy drought with dominant Europa League final win over Freiburg

Aston Villa produced a stunning display to beat Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final at Besiktas Park, lifting their first major trophy in three decades and booking their spot in next season’s Champions League.

Youri Tielemans and Emi Buendia struck brilliant first-half goals to put the Premier League side in complete control, before Morgan Rogers added a third early in the second period. The victory marks Unai Emery’s fifth Europa League title and ends Villa’s long wait for silverware since the 1996 League Cup.

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Youri Tielemans and Emi Buendia spark first-half masterclass Freiburg started brightly, with Noah Atubolu saving early from Rogers and Nicolas Hofler firing wide in what was his final game before retirement. But Aston Villa soon took charge.

Four minutes before the break, Youri Tielemans produced a moment of magic. Meeting a short-corner routine, the Belgian volleyed home perfectly to give Villa the lead. Buendia then added a second in stoppage time, curling a stunning left-foot shot from 18 yards beyond Atubolu. The Bundesliga side had no answer.

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Rogers made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, poking home Buendia’s low cross at the near post. Amadou Onana later hit the post and Buendia went close again, but by then the result was never in doubt.

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Unai Emery delivers fifth Europa League crown as club icons watch on Nine members of Aston Villa’s 1982 European Cup-winning team were in Istanbul to witness the occasion. Unai Emery, who took over from Steven Gerrard in November 2022 when the club sat just three points above relegation, has completely transformed their fortunes.

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The Spanish boss now stands as one of the competition’s greatest coaches. Villa supporter Prince William joined the celebrations at full-time, posting on social media: “Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club.”

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Watershed moment for Aston Villa This triumph is more than just a trophy. Ten years after relegation from the Premier League, Aston Villa are now established top-five contenders with European silverware and back-to-back Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery has promised to keep pushing. The 54-year-old has total control at the club and has already hinted at bigger ambitions ahead.

Aston Villa now turn their attention back to the Premier League, facing Manchester City on Sunday as they wrap up their domestic campaign.

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The party in Istanbul, however, is only just beginning. For a new generation of Villa fans, this night will live long in the memory, a stepping stone to even greater success under Emery’s guidance.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.