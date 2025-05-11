Athletics pile up runs late, come back to beat Yankees

Shea Langeliers went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer and a two-run double, and the Athletics rallied to beat the New York Yankees 11-7 on Saturday afternoon in West Sacramento, Calif.

Luis Urias hit a solo homer and Brent Rooker added a three-run shot for the Athletics, who trailed 6-4 after Aaron Judge and Oswald Peraza homered during New York's five-run sixth inning.

It was Judge's second homer of the game. He took over the major league lead with 14th homers, but the Yankees had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Grant Holman (4-0), the third of five Athletics pitchers, earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Mason Miller recorded five outs -- four on strikeouts -- for his 11th save.

Tyler Soderstrom had two hits and two RBIs for the Athletics, who scored a combined seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings to end a three-game skid.

Starter JP Sears held the Yankees to one run over five innings before giving way to Justin Sterner, who allowed the five runs in the sixth.

After Judge greeted Sterner with a leadoff homer, Cody Bellinger walked and moved to third on Anthony Volpe's double. Judge then scored on Austin Wells' sacrifice fly. The Yankees added another run on Oswaldo Cabrera's sacrifice fly and took their first lead of the game at 6-4 on Peraza's two-run homer.

The Athletics regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh on Langeliers' three-run homer against Fernando Cruz (1-1).

Cruz began the inning after lefty starter Carlos Rodon allowed four runs on eight hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Rooker singled with one out and Soderstrom doubled before Langeliers went deep for his eighth homer of the year.

The Athletics took an early lead on Urias' two-out solo shot in the second inning -- his sixth homer of the season.

Rooker gave the Athletics a 4-0 lead in the third inning with a three-run homer after Jhonny Pereda and Jacob Wilson each singled. Rooker has 10 homers this season.

Judge put the Yankees on the board by turning on Sears' first offering of the fourth inning for a 399-foot homer to center field.

The Athletics led 7-6 before adding four runs in the eighth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Soderstrom singled in two runs, and Langeliers followed with a two-run double over the head of center fielder Trent Grisham.

New York pushed a run across in the ninth when Grisham led off with a triple and scored on Judge's groundout.