Atkinson edges Bickerstaff and Udoka to win NBA Coach of the Year

Kenny Atkinson went through a winless preseason with the Cleveland Cavaliers and wondered if his team would be any good.

Turns out, they were better than good.

And their coach — he was the NBA's best this season.

Atkinson is now an NBA Coach of the Year winner, announced Monday night as this year's recipient of the Red Auerbach Trophy. Atkinson led Cleveland to a 15-0 start to the season — one of three winning streaks of at least 12 games this season by his club — and led the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

“I stepped into this,” Atkinson said. “I keep saying that, that I stepped into this. It's a little bit of luck too, right?”

J.B. Bickerstaff was second in the voting, after pulling Detroit from the basement to the playoffs. Ime Udoka was third, after guiding Houston's path to ending its five-year playoff drought.

All three did elite jobs this season. But none better than Atkinson.

All were coach of the year candidates previously. Bickerstaff has gotten votes now in each of the last four seasons, Udoka has gotten votes in all three of his seasons as a head coach and Atkinson finished fifth in the voting for the 2018-19 season, when he coached Brooklyn.

This was the best finish in the voting for each of this year's finalists.

Atkinson and Bickerstaff both did this in Year 1 of their current stints. Atkinson led Cleveland to a 64-18 record and the No. 1 seed in the East — doing so after Bickerstaff got fired following a run to the second round in Cleveland last season. Bickerstaff was then hired by Detroit and turned a 14-win team into a 44-win team that earned the East's No. 6 seed.

Udoka led Houston a 52-30 mark and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The NBA Coach of the Year award, like several other honors, was voted on by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league and cast ballots shortly after the end of the regular season.

Other awards announced by the league since the end of the regular season: Golden State’s Stephen Curry won the Twyman-Stokes teammate of the year award, Warriors teammate Draymond Green won the hustle award and Boston's Jrue Holiday won the sportsmanship award for the second time in his career. The executive of the year will be revealed Tuesday and the league's social justice champion will be revealed Wednesday.

Major awards that will be announced later in the playoffs include MVP (either Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo), plus the All-NBA, All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams.