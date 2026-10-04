Atlanta Braves name Dylan Dodd to open National League Division Series Game 1 against Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup is the reason a left-hander is opening. Shohei Ohtani is batting second, Freddie Freeman fourth, Kyle Tucker sixth and Max Muncy eighth, all from the left side. Switch-hitter Tommy Edman is ninth.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 Oct 2026, 01:08 AM IST
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Dylan Dodd #46 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch (file photo)
Dylan Dodd #46 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch (file photo)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Atlanta Braves will open National League Division Series Game 1 with left-hander Dylan Dodd, not a conventional starter, when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Dodd did not make a single start in 48 regular-season appearances, yet Atlanta are handing him the first innings of a best-of-five against Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy. The Dodgers are answering with with left-hander Tarik Skubal in a normal Game 1 role, so the series begins as a left-handed chess match rather than a starter-versus-starter duel.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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