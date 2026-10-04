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Atlanta Braves name Dylan Dodd to open National League Division Series Game 1 against Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup is the reason a left-hander is opening. Shohei Ohtani is batting second, Freddie Freeman fourth, Kyle Tucker sixth and Max Muncy eighth, all from the left side. Switch-hitter Tommy Edman is ninth.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 Oct 2026, 01:08 AM IST
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Dylan Dodd #46 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch (file photo)
Dylan Dodd #46 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch (file photo)(Getty Images via AFP)
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The Atlanta Braves will open National League Division Series Game 1 with left-hander Dylan Dodd, not a conventional starter, when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Dodd did not make a single start in 48 regular-season appearances, yet Atlanta are handing him the first innings of a best-of-five against Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy. The Dodgers are answering with with left-hander Tarik Skubal in a normal Game 1 role, so the series begins as a left-handed chess match rather than a starter-versus-starter duel.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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