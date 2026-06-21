Atlanta Dream set season-high points in 113-96 win over Indiana Fever as Angel Reese becomes fastest to 1,000 rebounds

The Atlanta Dream delivered a season-high 113 points in a convincing 113-96 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Rhyne Howard led the way with 24 points while Angel Reese added 18 points and 8 rebounds. The win marked Atlanta’s second straight victory over Indiana in three days after they took the first meeting 108-101 on Thursday.

Reese’s performance carried extra significance. When she secured her sixth rebound of the game, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds. She achieved the milestone in just 76 games, breaking the previous record held by Tina Charles, who needed 89 games.

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Angel Reese reaches historic rebound milestone Angel Reese’s quick climb to 1,000 rebounds highlighted her rapid impact in the league. Her presence on the glass helped Atlanta Dream control second-chance opportunities and limited the Indiana Fever's ability to extend possessions during key stretches. Reaching the mark faster than any player before her shows how quickly she has developed into one of the WNBA’s most physical and productive frontcourt players.

The milestone also gave the Dream a clear edge inside that became increasingly difficult for Indiana to manage as the game progressed into the second half.

Atlanta Dream erupt in third quarter to reach season high Indiana Fever carried a 59-56 lead into halftime, but Atlanta flipped the game in the third quarter by outscoring the Fever 28-15. A decisive 13-0 run, which included six points from Reese and ended with a Rhyne Howard three-pointer, gave the Dream a 73-65 lead. Indiana responded briefly with two free throws from Boston and a layup by Caitlin Clark, but Atlanta answered with another six straight points to push the advantage to double digits entering the fourth quarter.

The margin grew to 13 on another Howard three as the Dream maintained steady pressure on both ends. Indiana’s defense had few answers once Atlanta found its rhythm, allowing the visitors to score efficiently in transition and from long range. The offensive outburst helped Atlanta reach their season-high point total for the game.

Indiana Fever shoot well early but struggle to keep pace The Indiana Fever shot efficiently through the first two quarters, hitting 61 percent from the floor and 60 percent from three-point range. Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 points by halftime while Caitlin Clark added 15 points in the opening 20 minutes. Despite the strong offensive start, Indiana managed only a three-point lead at the break.

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Atlanta stayed within striking distance despite shooting 45 percent overall in the first half. Naz Hillmon led the Dream with 15 first-half points and the team connected on enough threes to keep the deficit manageable. Once the third quarter began, however, Indiana’s defense could not slow Atlanta’s attack, and the Fever never recovered.