Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins bring in new part-owners as NFL widens door to big private equity investors

Two NFL franchises have brought in fresh minority investors after league owners signed off on stake sales involving the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins during their fall meeting in New York this week. The moves marked another step in the league’s gradual opening of team ownership to large private equity funds.

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Arctos takes first slice of the Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons announced on October 20 that owners had approved Arctos, an investment firm now owned by KKR, as a limited partner. The approved transaction covers a 7.5 percent stake and takes effect immediately. The club added that Arctos has also agreed to buy another 2.5 percent later, a step that will require a separate vote of league owners.

According to Sports Business Journal, the deal reportedly values the Falcons at close to $11 billion and was first announced in August. The transaction is expected to close later this month. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has said money from the sale will support his family’s philanthropic work.

The Falcons become Arctos’ fourth NFL team. The firm already holds stakes in the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns. According to the Falcons, Arctos is the only firm cleared to own stakes in teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS.

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Record price for stakes in Miami Dolphins In Miami, owners approved the sale of about 2 percent of the Dolphins to Chilean-born financier Jean Eric Salata. The deal covers 2.1 percent of the team and its related businesses, including Hard Rock Stadium, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the club’s interest in the Miami Open tennis event.

The deal is reportedly priced slightly above a $12.5 billion valuation, which is a new high for a minority stake in an NFL team. Salata, 60, chairs the Swedish investment firm EQT AB. In 2022, EQT bought Baring Private Equity Asia, the firm he founded in Hong Kong. Forbes puts his net worth at $8.4 billion.

Notably, the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross bought back the small stake held by singer Marc Anthony.

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Rules that opened the door NFL owners first allowed private equity funds into team ownership in August 2024, voting 31-1 at a special meeting in Minnesota. Under those rules, approved funds can together own up to 10 percent of a team, each stake must be at least 3 percent, and one fund can invest in up to six clubs. The funds get no voting rights and must hold each investment for at least six years.

Arctos was one of the first firms approved under that policy, along with Ares Management, Sixth Street and a group that includes Blackstone and Carlyle.

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More business on the table The meeting also brought other money decisions. Owners approved a new investment partnership between 32 Equity, the league’s in-house investment arm, and growth investor General Atlantic.

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Owners also kept Ticketmaster as the league’s main ticket resale partner under a new model.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.