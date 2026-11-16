ATP’s central partnership revenues cross $100 million ( ₹94,11,59,000), and tournaments take home more than 70% of it

The ATP reported that its central partnership revenues rose 49% year on year and crossed $100 million (roughly ₹9,41,15,90,000) for the first time. The men’s tennis tour described the result as its strongest commercial partnership performance to date. The figure represents growth of more than 200% since 2022.

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The surge was driven by a mix of new deals and higher spending by existing partners. Fresh agreements with investment firm EQT and footwear brand K-Swiss contributed this year, while longstanding sponsors including Emirates, Infosys, Nitto, Lexus, Haier and Yokohama increased their commitments. Some of those relationships have lasted more than a decade.

More than 70% of the money goes to tournaments ATP Chief Business Officer Daniele Sano said the gains are already flowing through the Tour. “Since 2022, we have more than tripled our partnership revenues through a combination of new agreements and increased investment from longstanding partners. This success is providing benefits across the Tour. Many of our central partnerships include on-site rights at ATP tournaments, and more than 70% of partnership revenues are paid to tournaments for the rights and activation they provide to our partners,” he said.

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The ATP also noted that a quarter of a billion dollars ($250 million, or about ₹23,52,89,75,000) has been invested in the sport through tournaments and players since 2022. The organisation did not publish an exact figure above the $100 million threshold or a detailed breakdown of the remaining share.

EQT, K-Swiss and Julius Baer add fresh momentum Earlier in the week, the ATP announced a multi-year deal with Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer. The firm becomes the Tour’s first Official Wealth Management Partner and the first Official Partner of the ATP Coaches Programme, which supports more than 230 coaches. From 2027, Julius Baer will activate at five ATP events across Europe, Asia and South America, including as Presenting Partner of the Swiss Indoors Basel.

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The K-Swiss partnership includes a collection of five ATP-branded tennis shoes sold worldwide through K-Swiss and the ATP’s own online and in-person retail stores. Growth has also been helped by a dedicated Licensing & Retail team created inside the ATP’s central business division in 2025.

OneVision plan and stronger digital reach support the rise The ATP linked the commercial performance to the continued evolution of the Tour under its OneVision plan. That strategy has focused on premium events, improved tournament infrastructure, enhanced fan experiences and closer collaboration across the sport. Larger audiences on the ATP’s digital and social platforms, better measurement of partnership impact, and work with the athlete marketing team on player-led content have further increased the value of central partnerships for brands.

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Double-digit growth targeted again in 2027 Daniele Sano said the Julius Baer agreement “adds further momentum” and that the ATP remains confident as it targets another double-digit rise in partnership revenues in 2027. The results come under chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, who was re-elected in February 2026 for a third term running through 2028.

The milestone highlights how central commercial deals are increasingly underwriting tournament operations and broader investment in the men’s game, even as the ATP keeps expanding its portfolio of global partners.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.