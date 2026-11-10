ATP Finals 2026 prize money explained: What Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and the Turin field can earn

The 2026 Nitto ATP Finals, the season-ending championship for the top eight men’s singles players, is set to take place from 15 to 22 November on indoor hard courts at the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The ATP has set a total prize pot of $15,750,000.

How singles prize money is calculated Players receive a participation fee plus bonuses for wins rather than a flat amount for reaching a certain round. According to the official Nitto ATP Finals prize-money tables, a player who contests all three round-robin matches receives a participation fee of $338,000. A player who plays only one match receives $169,000. Each round-robin win is worth $405,000. A semi-final win is worth $1,206,000, and winning the final is worth $2,412,000.

An unbeaten champion therefore collects $5,171,000: the three-match participation fee, three round-robin wins, a semi-final win and the final. An alternate who is not called on to play receives $156,000.

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Ranking points on offer Ranking points follow the same structure. A round-robin win is worth 200 points, a semi-final win 400 points, and the final 500 points. An undefeated champion earns 1,500 points.

Doubles prize money In doubles, prize money is paid per team. An unbeaten champion pair can earn $959,300. The participation fee for three matches is $134,200, each round-robin win pays $96,600, a semi-final win is worth $178,500 and the final pays $356,800. An unused doubles alternate team receives $51,700.

Who is in the Turin field The eight-man singles field is Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, Frances Tiafoe and Rafael Jodar. Zverev, the new world No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings, has qualified for the ninth time. He is one of two former singles champions in the field, having won in 2018 and 2021, while Medvedev won the title in 2020. Alcaraz is still chasing his first title at the event. Last year, Jannik Sinner beat him 7-6(4), 7-5 in the final to claim his second ATP Finals crown.

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Cobolli, Fils, Tiafoe and Jodar will all be making their debuts. This is the fourth year in a row an Italian has qualified for the singles field in Turin. Fils is the first Frenchman at the season finale since Gael Monfils in 2016, and Alcaraz and Jodar are the first two Spaniards to qualify directly in the same year since 2015.