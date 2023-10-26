Audi’s plans to enter 2026 Formula One under review: Report

Audi’s 2026 Formula One plans are being analysed in detail in the wake of a management change and cost-cutting measures, the report says

German carmaker Audi is reviewing its plans to enter the Formula One in 2026, a report by German news outlet Spiegel said on Thursday.

The plans were being analysed in detail in the wake of a management change and cost-cutting measures, the report said citing sources at Audi’s parent company Volkswagen.

The Formula One entry had been agreed by the German carmaker's management and supervisory boards as well as its parent company, and that the timetable remained unchanged, the report also said citing an Audi spokeswoman.

Last October, Audi had announced that it had taken a minority stake in the Sauber Group, whose Swiss-based team is competing this season as Alfa Romeo with Ferrari engines.

“The carmaker is making its own Formula One power unit at a facility in Neuburg an der Donau, near Audi's headquarters at Ingolstadt," a report by Reuters said.

Sauber's Formula One team is competing in Mexico City this weekend with Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou.

In 2026, the Formula One grand prix will see many changes in regulations.

The 2026 norms were announced a year ago.

The new engine changes are expected to affect the motor racing.

As per the new rules, the new F1 power units will run on fully sustainable fuels. This means that no new fossil carbon will be burned, with carbon instead to be derived from non-food sources, genuine municipal waste, or even out of the atmosphere. The current 1.6-litre, V6 turbocharged internal combustion engine will evolve to include a far more powerful electrical component. The amount of electrical power produced by the current hybrid component will be almost tripled.

Drivers could face tougher challenge as after the removal of complexities such as the MGU-H, turbo lag might return and that could make the cars harder to control on corner exit.

(With inputs from agencies)

