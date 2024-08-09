’Aur adhik ki apeksha thi’: Netizens hope for Gold from Neeraj Chopra in next Olympics

Neeraj Chopra expressed his happiness on winning silver at Paris Olympics 2024, while social media users hope for gold in next Olympics.

Published9 Aug 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured silver in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, scripting history as he became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

“We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country...It's time to improve the game now...We will sit and discuss and improve the performance...India played well (at the Paris Olympics)…," Chopra said after the game.

“The competition was good (today)...but every athlete have their day, today was Arshad's day...I gave my best but some things need to be looked upon and worked upon...Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will definitely be played somewhere else in the future…,” he added.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra’s mother celebrates Olympic medal : ‘Silver is like gold for us’

Netizens have bombarded social media platforms since Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal at the Olympics. One user wrote, “He is just 26year old. .hope he works hard go past 90mtr mark soon. Gets gold in next Olympic event”

“Congratulations Neeraj. You are our epitome of success, courage and performance. Getting back to back Gold and Silver, you are the best Indian Olympian,” another user commented.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, celebrations begin at home

“Many many congratulations Neeraj ji! We expected a little more!” the third user wrote in Hindi language. The fourth user said, “No problem Neeraj, the next gold will be yours and our national anthem will also play.”

“Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning silver medal. Yesterday might not be your day for gold but you never fail to win our hearts,” one more user added.

Also Read | ‘You’re an amazing athlete’: Rahul Gandhi to Neeraj Chopra on his Olympic silver

"Sportsperson BhagavadGita: When you are practising do not focus on the injury" great words..Nation Proud of you and thank you for giving us a happy morning," another said.

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan won the gold medal with a throw of 92.97 meters, breaking the previous Olympic record set by Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Games. This achievement also earned Nadeem Pakistan's first Olympic gold medal since 1984.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:10 AM IST
    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

