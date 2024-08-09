Neeraj Chopra expressed his happiness on winning silver at Paris Olympics 2024, while social media users hope for gold in next Olympics.

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured silver in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, scripting history as he became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country...It's time to improve the game now...We will sit and discuss and improve the performance...India played well (at the Paris Olympics)…," Chopra said after the game.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “The competition was good (today)...but every athlete have their day, today was Arshad's day...I gave my best but some things need to be looked upon and worked upon...Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will definitely be played somewhere else in the future…," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens have bombarded social media platforms since Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal at the Olympics. One user wrote, “He is just 26year old. .hope he works hard go past 90mtr mark soon. Gets gold in next Olympic event"

“Congratulations Neeraj. You are our epitome of success, courage and performance. Getting back to back Gold and Silver, you are the best Indian Olympian," another user commented.

“Many many congratulations Neeraj ji! We expected a little more!" the third user wrote in Hindi language. The fourth user said, “No problem Neeraj, the next gold will be yours and our national anthem will also play." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning silver medal. Yesterday might not be your day for gold but you never fail to win our hearts," one more user added.

"Sportsperson BhagavadGita: When you are practising do not focus on the injury" great words..Nation Proud of you and thank you for giving us a happy morning," another said.