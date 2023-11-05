AUS vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023: 'Human rights or 2 points?' Naveen-Ul-Haq ahead of cricket match with Australia
Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq takes a dig at Australia ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023 clash, referencing their cancellation of travel plans to Afghanistan in 2021 due to the political situation.
Afghanistan cricket team fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq on Saturday took a dig at Australia before the two teams face off against each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 7, Tuesday. He posted a story on his official Instagram handle and referred to the time in 2021.