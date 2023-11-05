Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq takes a dig at Australia ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023 clash, referencing their cancellation of travel plans to Afghanistan in 2021 due to the political situation.

Afghanistan cricket team fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq on Saturday took a dig at Australia before the two teams face off against each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 7, Tuesday. He posted a story on his official Instagram handle and referred to the time in 2021.

The Australian team cancelled its travel plans to Afghanistan in 2021 due to the political situation when the Taliban took control of the Afghan nation.

"Refusing to play the bilateral series, now it will be interesting to see cricket Australia stand in the World Cup #standards #humanrights or 2 points," Naveen wrote on the social media platform.

Afghanistan cricket team fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq.

Meanwhile, Australia on Saturday defeated England by 33 runs to officially knock out the defending champions out of World Cup 2023. Spinner Adam Zampa clinched some crucial wickets to provide breakthroughs for his team, while Ben Stokes fought well for England scoring 64 runs.

Australia's strong batting order couldn't do that well against out-of-the-form English bowlers and the team was all out on a score of 286 runs. Chris Woakes clinched 4 wickets while Mark Wood and Adil Rashid got 2 wickets each to stop Australia just shy of the coveted 300 run mark.

The five-time world champions have had a decent campaign so far and are looking set to reach the semi-finals of the marquee event with 5 wins in their 7 matches so far.

On the other hand, Afghanistan on Friday dominated the game as they defeated the Netherlands by 7 wickets to clinch their 4th win of the tournament. Mohammad Nabi was awarded player of the match for picking up three wickets in the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup match.

Afghanistan has played really well in the ICC World Cup 2023 so far and defeated three world champions- England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The team that entered as underdogs in the tournament are dominating the game and have a good chance of entering the World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

