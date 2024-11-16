Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Australia captain Josh Inglis has won the toss in Sydney and opted to bat first against Pakistan on Saturday. Australia have named an unchanged team while Pakistan have brought in left-arm wristspinner Sufiyan Muqeem into the playing XI, replacing batter Haseebullah Khan.
Having won the ODI series in Australia for the first time in 22 years earlier this month, Pakistan were off to a disastrous start in T20Is, losing by 29 runs in the rain-marred first game in Brisbane. Batting first, Australia posted 93/7 in 7 overs. In reply, Pakistan managed 64/9.
Notably, Australia are missing the likes of Travis Head, regular captain Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins, who are busy preparing for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Sufiyan Muqeem strikes
Another one bites the dust and it's Marcus Stoinis this time. Sufiyan Muqeem gets his first wicket of the day. AUS 86/4 (9.5)
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Great comeback by Pakistan
What a comeback by Pakistan in Sydney. After getting smashed for 48 runs in the first three overs, the Men in Green conceded just 16 in the next four, including three wickets. AUS 64/3 (7)
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Afridi joins the act in Sydney
After Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi joins the act with the wicket of a rampaging Matthew Short. AUS 56/3 (5)
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Haris Rauf strikes twice
Haris Rauf does the job for Pakistan in his first over with twin strike. He first dismisses Jake Fraser-McGurk. Josh Inglis becomes Rauf's second victim in the over. AUS 52/2 (4)
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Australia off to a solid start
4, 4, 4, 6 - Jake Fraser-McGurk gives Australia the best possible start in Sydney off Shaheen Shah Afridi. AUS 21/0 (1)
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Australia win toss, opt to bat
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Australia have won the toss in Sydney and asked Pakistan to bowl first.
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the second T20I between Australia and Pakistan.