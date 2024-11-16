Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Australia captain Josh Inglis has won the toss in Sydney and opted to bat first against Pakistan on Saturday. Australia have named an unchanged team while Pakistan have brought in left-arm wristspinner Sufiyan Muqeem into the playing XI, replacing batter Haseebullah Khan.

Having won the ODI series in Australia for the first time in 22 years earlier this month, Pakistan were off to a disastrous start in T20Is, losing by 29 runs in the rain-marred first game in Brisbane. Batting first, Australia posted 93/7 in 7 overs. In reply, Pakistan managed 64/9.

Notably, Australia are missing the likes of Travis Head, regular captain Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins, who are busy preparing for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson