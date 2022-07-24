Australia bets on sports tourism from India

DreamSetGo, a sports travel firm owned by Dream11, said it aims to send about 5,000 Indians to Australia over the next 12 months and that 75% of them will attend the India-Pakistan clash or the India-South Africa match. “When it comes to Indians, especially what we are looking at as official agents, we’re seeing that the maximum demand is for the India matches because our focus has been on sports and to sell to Indians. So, a majority of the demand is around the India games. There is also likely to be the game against the West Indies," said Monish Shah, the company’s co-founder.