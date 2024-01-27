The West Indies failed to control play on Day 2 of their ongoing second Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, despite test debutant Kevin Sinclair's extravagant celebration of his first Test wicket. West Indies' first-inning total of 311 was met with Australia's declaration at 289/9.

Since Khawaja was getting close to a ton, Sinclair invited him to play a thunderous drive with an amazing full-length delivery. The Australian opener, however, edged it to Athanaze at slip, who made an incredible catch. With a spectacular cartwheel back-flip celebration, Sinclair celebrated his first Test wicket. Australia trailed at 242/8 in 47.4 overs after Khawaja went for 75 off 131 deliveries. Take a look at Sinclair's cartwheel back-flip celebration,

At Stumps, West Indies finished the day with a 35-run lead and a 13/1 score. Opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for four runs off of 26 balls, giving Australia the upper hand heading into Day 3.

With the last delivery of the day, Chanderpaul was removed after outside edging a longer delivery to the wicketkeeper for a catch. The hosts reviewed, and there was a slight surge on UltraEdge, but the umpire wasn't interested at first.

After half-centuries from captain Pat Cummins and batsman Alex Carey put the home team in a strong position, there was a great comeback by the Australians on Day 2. On 64 off 73 deliveries, Cummins remained unbeaten after the wicketkeeper-batter smashed 65 off 49 balls.

Since being posted, netizens reacted to Sinclair's cartwheel backflip as he celebrated his first Test wicket. “This might be my favorite sporting photo of the summer 😍🤸‍♂️" a user wrote.