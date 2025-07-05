Australia wrest back control against West Indies

Australia wrested the advantage with four wickets to leave the West Indies at 185 for seven at tea on the second day of the second Test in Grenada on Friday.

Brandon King put aside last week's nightmarish Test debut in Barbados to stroke an elegant 75.

While he was at the crease in partnership first with captain Roston Chase and then wicketkeeper Shai Hope, the home side looked to be in with a better than even chance of challenging the tourists' first innings total of 286.

Josh Hazlewood trapped Chase leg-before shortly after lunch and then after an encouraging 58-run fifth-wicket between King and Hope, Australian captain Pat Cummins bowled Hope for 21 to trigger a mini-slide in the last half-hour before tea.

Nathan Lyon did the rest of the damage before the break, the veteran off-spinner removing King via a gloved catch to Alex Carey, with the wicketkeeper again called into action to dismiss Justin Greaves off an inside-edge.

With those three wickets tumbling for nine runs, it was left to the Josephs, Alzarri and Shamar, to defy their opponents to the break.

Earlier, Kraigg Brathwaite endured the indignity of a duck in his 100th Test as the West Indies started their reply to the Australian first day effort.

Looking to give the home side a solid platform on a two-paced pitch, the former captain's mistimed drive in the second over of the day offered Hazlewood a low return catch which the seamer gleefully accepted.

West Indies' second wicket also fell by the caught-and-bowled route, although it required Cummins to sprint forward and dive almost to the forward short-leg position to come up with an excellent catch after Keacy Carty inside-edged a delivery onto his pad.

Brathwaite's opening partner John Campbell continued to play positively to keep the score ticking along.

However, as so often happens with the Jamaican left-hander, he could not resist the temptation for the injudicious shot and an attempted lofted drive at Beau Webster resulted in his demise for 40 via a simple catch at mid-on by Mitchell Starc.

At 64 for three, and with the memory of their second innings capitulation in the first Test in Barbados still fresh, West Indies found resistance in the trio of King, Chase and Hope, only for their combined efforts to be undone late in the second session.

str/nr