Australian city Gold Coast offers to host Commonwealth Games 2026 after Victoria backs out2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Gold Coast, the host of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is ready to host the 2026 Games after Victoria withdrew. The city is also preparing to host the 2032 Olympics.
Gold Coast, the host city of Commonwealth Games 2018, stands ready to take on the responsibility of hosting Commonwealth Games 2026 after the withdrawal of the state of Victoria, as stated by mayor Tom Tate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×