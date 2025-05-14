AUTO RACING: Larson dominates in Kansas City and NASCARs All-Star Race returns to Wilkesboro

All Times Eastern

NASCAR All-Star Open

NASCAR All-Star Race

Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying (open), 4 p.m., qualifying (all-star), 4:30 p.m., practice (open and all-star), 5 p.m., practice (open). Saturday, all-star heat 1, 5:10 p.m., all-star heat 2, 6:15 p.m.; Sunday, race - open, 5 p.m. (FS1), race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Race distance: Open - 100 laps, 62.5.5 miles. Race - 250 laps, 156.25 miles.

Last year: Joey Logano led an all-star race record 199 of 200 laps while managing to stay in front of Denny Hamlin and hard-charging Kyle Larson.

Last race: Polesitter Kyle Larson earned his third series victory of the season, leading 221 of 267 laps in a dominant performance at the Kansas Speedway.

Next race: May 25, Concord, North Carolina.

Last race: Kyle Larson took his second series win this season after a late pass of Sam Mayer in a double-overtime finish at Texas.

Next race: May 24, Concord, North Carolina.

Window World 250

Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:35 a.m., qualifying, 10:35 a.m., race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 156.25 miles.

Last year: Corey Heim earned his third win of the season and led a race-high 66 laps in a race that was postponed due to rain.

Last race: Carson Hocevar led a race-high 75 laps and secured the win after surviving contact late from a surging Layne Riggs.

Next race: May 23, Concord, North Carolina.

AWS Made in Italy Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Site: Imola, Italy.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:25 a.m., practice, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:25 a.m., qualifying, 9:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:55 a.m. (ESPN2).

Track: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Race distance: 63 laps, 192 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen took his third consecutive win at Imola while keeping a late-surging Lando Norris at bay.

Last race: Oscar Piastri took control away from Verstappen with over 40 laps to go in Miami, earning the championship leader his third-straight win and fourth of the season.

Next race: May 25, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Last race: Alex Palou, who's taken 4 out of 5 races this season, earned a comeback win in Indianapolis after trailing for 58 laps.

Next race: May 25, Indianapolis.

Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK

Site: Elwood, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, Noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Route 66 Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: June 1, Epping, New Hampshire.

Federated Auto Parts Showdown at Ohsweken

Site: Ohsweken, Ontario.

Track: Ohsweken Speedway.

Great Lake Showdown

Site: Conneaut, Ohio.

Track: Raceway 7.

Connor Bobik Memorial

Site: Marion Center, Pennsylvania.

Track: Marion Center Raceway.

Billy Winn Classic

Site: Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Track: Bedford Speedway.

Partsource Invasion

Site: Cornwall, Ontario.

Track: Cornwall Motor Speedway.

Next events: May 23-26, Attica, Ohio, Hartford, Ohio, Chillicother, Ohio.

