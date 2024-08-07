Amid allegations of ‘conspiracy’ against disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has demanded that she be awarded Bharat Ratna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vinesh was disqualified as she weighted 100 grams over 50kg ahead of final match for gold medal in which she was assured silver. However, now the wrestler will return home empty-handed.

"The GOVERNMENT and OPPOSITION should find a way to form a consensus and either award VINESH PHOGAT the BHARAT RATNA or nominate her to a PRESIDENT -NOMINATED RS SEAT, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated," said Abhishek Banerjee in a post on X.

This is the least we can do for her, considering the immense struggle she has faced, said Abhishek, adding, “No MEDAL can fully reflect her true METTLE ."

Abhishek's post has evoked mixed response from netizens.

Leaders of several parties, including the Congress, demanded accountability be fixed and the decision leading to her disqualification be reviewed.

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said "some people" are avoiding even tweeting about Vinesh's victory in the semi-final as she's the same player who protested at Jantar Mantar against "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourite Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh."

“A hateful conspiracy has been unleashed against the daughter of India, Vinesh Phogat. Let's not forget that this is a black day for Indian sports history," Surjewala said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu described the setback as painful but said Phogat is a champion among champions for the more than 1.4 billion people of India and the nation's pride.