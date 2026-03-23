Ayazuddin clinches BGMI Solo crown; Sovereign Esports secure Squad title at College Rivals S3 Finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Ampverse DMI's College Rivals, India's largest collegiate esports IP, concluded its Season 3 grand finale in Mumbai, crowning champions across multiple titles in a high-intensity national showdown.

Hyderabad's Parthiv Reddy clinched the Valorant title, while Sovereign Esports made history by winning the inaugural BGMI Squad championship, and Lucknow's Mohd Ayazuddin emerged victorious in the BGMI Solo category, according to a press release.

In EA FC 24, Kerala's Rohit Abraham secured top honours, capping off a thrilling tournament powered by the Samsung Galaxy series and showcasing the depth of emerging collegiate talent from across the country.

Advertisement

The third edition of the tournament witnessed participation from elite competitors representing over 85 colleges nationwide.

Charlie Bailie, CEO at Ampverse DMI, emphasised the platform's commitment to grassroots athletic development. He said, "College Rivals is built on the vision of creating a structured, professional pathway for young Esports athletes.

Seeing competitors like Parthiv, Mohd Ayazuddin, and the Sovereign eSports roster perform under immense pressure proves that India's collegiate ecosystem is brimming with world-class potential. We are incredibly proud to provide these underdogs with the ultimate launchpad to turn their passion into a highly lucrative professional career."

Lucknow's Mohd Ayazuddin (Spark_XT) of Christian Degree College successfully defended his BGMI Solo crown with a composed and strategic performance, edging out Akshat Yadav (SOspeed) of Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology, Kolkata, who finished runner-up after pushing aggressive plays in the final circles.

Advertisement

In the newly introduced Squad category, Sovereign Esports made history by clinching the inaugural BGMI Squad title, overcoming a resilient 20P Official lineup in a closely fought finale.

Mohd Ayazuddin, BGMI Solo Winner, said, "Defending my title means a lot, it's always tougher the second time, and I'm really proud to have done it. I've spent a lot of time competing on my own and constantly working to improve, so to come back and win again makes this even more special. College Rivals has given players like me a platform to consistently prove ourselves on a national stage.

The tournament had its ups and downs, and there were moments when it got mentally tough, but I kept reminding myself to stay focused and trust my game. To retain the title like this is a great feeling, and I'm excited to keep pushing forward."

Advertisement

The tactical matchplay continued in the Valorant bracket, where Parthiv Reddy from Hyderabad showcased pinpoint accuracy and clutch decision-making to secure the championship crown, leaving Rajasthan's Rakshit Rao as the first runner-up after a gruelling series of closely contested rounds.

Rounding out the competitive action on the virtual pitch, Kerala's Rohit Abraham clinched the EA FC 24 title with clinical finishing and precise build-up play, while Aman Warsi secured the runner-up spot in a fiercely competitive finals fixture.

Across all formats, competitors showcased exceptional in-match skill, sharp strategic sense, and coordinated teamwork, reflecting the high calibre of athletic talent the collegiate IP continues to nurture. After months of intense nationwide qualifiers featuring thousands of students, the finalists earned their spot on the grand stage, battling for a share of the massive ₹50 Lakhs prize pool and a direct pathway into tier-one professional Esports.

Advertisement

Beyond the fierce competitive action, the Season 3 finale delivered a premium, stadium-like fan experience. The event featured meet-and-greet sessions with established professional Esports stars like ZGod, Mizo, ShreeManLegenD, and Lolzz.

"This year, the competition has been fierce, with incredibly close matchups throughout. Performing under pressure is never easy, but the level of skill displayed by all the participants was truly top-notch," said leading gaming creator ShreeManLegenD. "College Rivals has been a resounding success, and I hope it continues to grow, soon producing elite gamers who can represent the country in the coming seasons, as Esports takes a giant leap in India."

Celebrating the vibrant pop culture around the sport, the finale also hosted a cosplay championship, where Shraavya won 1st place for her portrayal of 2B from Nier Automata, followed by Malhar Gaikwad as Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima and Esha Joshi as Ladybug from Miraculous Ladybug. Janhavi Singh won the People's Choice Award for her take on Okarun from Dan Da Dan. The evening concluded with a high-energy halftime show featuring youth-favourite acts Chaardiwaari, Arpit Bala, SOHM, and Outbox. (ANI)