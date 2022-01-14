Badminton Association partners Sony to broadcast Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head of the sports business at Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Badminton has a passionate following in the country. Close to 70 million viewers followed the sport on TV in 2021 due to the strong performances of Indian players like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, who won medals at global marquee tournaments last year. Badminton was also one of the top watched sports disciplines in the recently held 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on our network, with PV Sindhu’s semi-final match achieving the highest ratings on TV among all the Olympic events that were telecasted."

