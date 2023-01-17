Badminton open BWF India Open 2023 to begin this week

The tournament was upgraded to a BWF Super 750 event in 2023 and will be played at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in the capital. The 2017 India Open champion Sindhu will face unseeded Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong in the first round. While former champion Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod are the other Indians in the women’s singles event fray.

