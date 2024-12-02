Badminton star PV Sindhu set to tie the knot in Udaipur this month. Details here

PV Sindhu will tie the knot with Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai this month in Udaipur. The wedding will be held at the end of December before the ace shuttler turns her focus back to the game in January.

Reports quoting family members indicate that the ceremony will take place on December 22 in Udaipur. Pre-wedding festivities will begin two days earlier — with a reception slated to take place on December 24 in Hyderabad. The dates have been scheduled to make sure that the badminton star can return to the international circuit in January.

Her fiancé is an executive director at Posidex Technologies. A quick perusal of LinkedIn also suggests that he is also affiliated with Sour Apple Asset Management as a co-owner and managing director.

“The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January. She will start her training soon after (the reception) as the next season is going to be important,” her father PV Ramana told PTI.

Sindhu is regarded as one of India's greatest athletes with five world championship medals — including a gold in 2019. She also won back-to-back Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. The 29-year-old former world champion is now eyeing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as she strives to remain injury free in what may be the final stretch of her career. Sindhu achieved a career-high world ranking of number two in 2017.

Earlier on Sunday the shuttler ended a long title drought with victory at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow.

“This (win) will definitely give me a lot of confidence. Being 29 is an advantage in many ways because I have a lot of experience. Being smart and experienced is key, and I'm definitely going to play for the next couple of years. My main goal is to stay injury-free, which is very, very important. Los Angeles (Olympics) is still too far away. I will definitely play, but the main thing is staying injury-free and enjoying the sport. If I stay fit, then why not?” she told reporters.