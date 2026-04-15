Badminton: Viktor Axelsen retired at 32, former World No. 1 has massive fan following in China; here’s why

Viktor Axelsen has announced his retirement from badminton at the age of 32. Ongoing back problems have made it difficult for him to compete at the highest level. The Danish star, who recently underwent back surgery, has said his body no longer allows him to continue despite his efforts to recover.

Injuries started affecting him after his second Olympic gold. That forced him to take long breaks from the court.

Viktor Axelsen retires as one of the most successful badminton players in history. He won Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Games.

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The legend from Denmark became one of the few players to achieve back-to-back Olympic titles. He also won two World Championships and secured a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Known for his height (6 feet 4 inches) and strong reach, Axelsen changed the way the game is played. He spent more than 100 weeks as world number one. He held the spot for 132 consecutive weeks and 183 weeks in total.

His record is bettered only by Lee Chong Wei. He was also admired globally for his connection with fans and his ability to speak Mandarin.

Reflecting on his journey, Axelsen said he had achieved everything he once dreamed of. However, he admitted that stepping away from the sport was emotionally difficult.

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"Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult. But I have now reached a point where my body won't allow me to continue," he said in a statement.

"What makes it hardest to say goodbye is not the competition itself, but everything around it, the journey, the daily grind, the people," he added.

Fan following in China Viktor Axelsen started learning Mandarin in 2014, initially as a joke. He believed it might help his badminton. Over time, he became serious about the language and saw real benefits both on and off the court.

He said speaking Mandarin helped him connect better with Chinese players. It allowed him to understand their training methods and mindset. This exposure helped him reflect on his own game and learn new approaches.

Off the court, the language opened new opportunities. It helped him build strong connections in China, where badminton is very popular.

After winning bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Axelsen gave a post-match interview in fluent Mandarin, which went viral.