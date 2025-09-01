Badminton World Championships returns to India after 17 long years, New Delhi to host BWF event in August 2026 - Details

In a landmark announcement, the BWF World Championships will make a return to India after 17 long years. The announcement was made on Monday during the closing ceremony of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Paris where a handover took place between BWF president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Frank Laurent, president of the Federation Francaise de Badminton, and Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Sanjay Mishra.

The 2026 edition of BWF World Championships will be hosted by New Delhi in August next year. The announcement came after the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched bronze in Paris. India getting the hosting rights of 2026 BWF World Championships also reflects the transformation into one of badminton’s most consistent medal-winning nations in the event.

India's record at BWF World Championships Since 1983, India had 15 podium finishes at BWF World Championships. Prakash Padukone broke the deadlock with a men's singles bronze in Copenhagen. B Sai Praneeth was the second Indian to win a singles a medal (bronze) in 2019 before Kidambi Srikanth winning a first-ever silver two years later. Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy won two more bronze medals in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

In between, Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponappa became the first Indian doubles medallists, signalling the nation’s all-round rise. Meanwhile, the most decorated Indian athlete at the BWF World Championships is PV Sindhu, who won five medals - a gold, two silvers, and two bronzes.

The duo of Rankireddy and Shetty made history as the first Indians to medal in men’s doubles in 2022.