Badminton-Dane Antonsen and South Koreas An win Indonesia Open crown

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 8 (Reuters) - Danish third seed Anders Antonsen beat Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen 22-20 21-14 to clinch his first Indonesia Open men's singles title on Sunday, while South Korea's An Se-young fought back from a game down to claim her second women's singles crown.

The emotional win marked a long-awaited triumph for Antonsen, who had finished as runner-up in 2019 against Tien-chen and again in 2024 against Shi Yuqi, but finally clinched the Super 1000 title on his third appearance in the final.

Tien-chen raced to a 15-10 lead in the opening game, but Antonsen clawed his way back to edge it 22-20. The second game was far more one-sided, with Antonsen dominating.

Moments after sealing the victory, Antonsen collapsed flat on his back, arms outstretched, as the weight of past near-misses and years of perseverance came pouring out.

The Olympic gold medallist An Se-young beat Chinese world number two Wang Zhiyi 13-21 21-19 21-15. An, ranked number one in the world, had won her first Indonesia Open in 2021, while Wang was chasing a first crown at the event.

Wang was off to a bright start, powering her way to a 10-17 lead before comfortably closing out the opening game.

An was once again backed into a corner as a dominant Wang raced to a 5-0 lead in the second game. But the 23-year-old turned the game on its head to level at 18-18 and eventually forced a decider.

An was made to work hard, but the All England Open champion held her nerve to come out on top, winning six of the last 11 points in the final game.

In the women's doubles final, China's world number one pair Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning overcame fourth-ranked Malaysian duo Thinaah Muralitharan and Pearly Tan 23-25 21-12 21-19.

It was heartbreak for the hosts in the men's doubles as Indonesian pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Isfahani fought hard but fell short in the second and third games against the fifth-seeded duo Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea.

The final result was 18-21 21-19 21-12 to the Koreans.

French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue took home the mixed doubles title after a 21-16 21-18 victory over Thai duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran.

"I couldn't believe it," Gicquel said. "We never thought we'd get this far after the first round. It's crazy, it was one of our goals to win a big tournament this year. It's a lot of hard work behind this, so we're grateful."

It is France's first Super 1000 title.

"We are so happy to make badminton a bit more popular (in France) with this win," Delrue said. "I hope we'll get more media and more players coming to play. I wanted to be the first to win a big tournament so that's done." (Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Shifa Jahan; Editing by Christian Radnedge)