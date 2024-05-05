Wrestler Bajrang Punia was handed a provisional suspension for refusal to give his sample for dope test during recent trials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was handed the provisional suspension on April 23 by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) and was asked to reply by May 7 to avoid further disciplinary action.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) alleging that NADA kept it "in dark" on the development, it is planning to write to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the matter.

The trials to pick the men's national team for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek were held in Sonepat on March 10 and Bajrang had walked off the venue without providing his urine sample after losing his bout.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Bajrang claimed that he never refused to provide his sample to NADA officials.

“I want to clarify that I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials. I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample and then take my dope test," he wrote on X.

“My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter," he wrote further.

If Bajrang fails to come out clean with his reply, he will be out of the race for Paris Olympic Qualification.

Meanwhile, WFI president Sanjay Singh expressed his surprise that NADA did not inform them about the suspension.

"It's really surprising that NADA did not keep us in loop while suspending Bajrang. I had a meeting with NADA DG and other officials on April 25 and this matter was not raised in that meeting," Sanjay told PTI.

“They keep communicating with us on matters such as whereabout clause requirements, long list (for Paris Olympics) and so on. Even we had a discussion about the recent Federation Cup, where they sent officials to collect samples from the winners…. But they did not let us know about this suspension of Bajrang Punia. I called NADA officials this morning and they had no answer to my query. Now, I plan to write to NADA and also inform WADA about this," he said.

