Baltimore coach says he doesnt think Jacksons injury will be crazy long term

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter had little in the way of an update Monday on star quarterback Lamar Jackson's injured ankle.

“We're still gathering a lot of the information and the imaging and things like that. Just dealing with a little bit of an ankle and we'll kind of see where that shakes out," Minter said. "Full trust and confidence in him, that when it's ready to roll that we'll roll.”

Advertisement

Jackson took a sack late in the first half of Sunday's 24-18 win over Tennessee. His left ankle seemed to roll under a defender. He posted “ouch” on social media Monday after another account had posted video of the play.

Baltimore (3-1) held on to win the game but didn't score a point with Tyler Huntley playing quarterback in place of Jackson.

Jackson missed four games last season, and Baltimore's 2021 and 2022 seasons also were derailed by injuries to the two-time NFL MVP.

Last season, Jackson also was injured in Week 4 and he didn't play again until Week 9. The Ravens started 1-5, and although the team rallied, Baltimore fell short of the postseason at 8-9.

The vibes have been better to start this season, but if Jackson is out for a significant amount of time that could change.

Advertisement

“I really don't think it's going to be crazy long term, but we'll see what happens," Minter said.

The Ravens have other injury concerns coming out of Sunday's game as well: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) and tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles tendon) all left the game and didn't return.

___