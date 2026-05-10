Barcelona extend condolences to Hansi Flick after father's death ahead of crucial El Clasico clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona have reached out with a touching message of support to their head coach, Hansi Flick, following the sad news of his father's demise. The gesture comes ahead of one of the biggest fixtures in world football, the El Clasico against Real Madrid at Camp Nou.
The Catalan club took to the social media platform X to share their heartfelt words during this tough personal moment for the German tactician. “FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi Flick after the passing of his father. We share in your sorrow, and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time,” Barcelona posted on X.
The message highlighted the close-knit spirit within the club as they prepare for a match that could shape the entire La Liga season. Flick and his players will surely feel the backing of the entire fanbase as they step onto the pitch.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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