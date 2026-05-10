Barcelona extend condolences to Hansi Flick after father's death ahead of crucial El Clasico clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona have reached out with a touching message of support to their head coach, Hansi Flick, following the sad news of his father's demise. The gesture comes ahead of one of the biggest fixtures in world football, the El Clasico against Real Madrid at Camp Nou.
The Catalan club took to the social media platform X to share their heartfelt words during this tough personal moment for the German tactician. “FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi Flick after the passing of his father. We share in your sorrow, and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time,” Barcelona posted on X.
The message highlighted the close-knit spirit within the club as they prepare for a match that could shape the entire La Liga season. Flick and his players will surely feel the backing of the entire fanbase as they step onto the pitch.
(More to follow)