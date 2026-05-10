Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Who will win El Clasico clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming and more

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday (May 10). The match will be played at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona are currently first on the La Liga standings with 88 points from 29 wins, 1 draw, and 4 losses. On the other hand, Real Madrid secured important points in their recent outing to stay competitive in the table. They are second with 77 points from 24 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses. Here are all the details about the upcoming La Liga clash.

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Match details Date: Sunday, May 10

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US / 12:30 AM IST (May 11) in India

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When and where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match? ⌵ The El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM ET in the US and 12:30 AM IST on May 11 in India. 2 How can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live? ⌵ In the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN/ESPN+ and live-streamed via fuboTV. For viewers in India, the live broadcast will be available on the FanCode app and website. 3 What are the AI predictions for Barcelona vs Real Madrid? ⌵ AI predictions suggest an intense match with goals from both sides. Grok predicts Barcelona to win 3-1, while ChatGPT anticipates a 2-1 victory for Barcelona or a high-scoring game if Real Madrid capitalizes on counter-attacks. 4 Which key players are injured for Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico? ⌵ Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is out for the season, and Andreas Christensen is a long-term absentee. Real Madrid faces a significant injury crisis, with Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, and Arda Güler all ruled out. 5 What is at stake for Barcelona in the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid? ⌵ A win or even a draw against Real Madrid would secure the La Liga title for Barcelona. This would mark the first time in league history that the championship has been decided within an El Clasico match.

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN/ESPN+, with options like fuboTV for live streaming services carrying La Liga coverage.

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match live on the FanCode app and website.

AI predictions Grok: “This La Liga clash at Spotify Camp Nou should deliver intensity, with Barcelona’s home advantage and attacking momentum clashing against Real Madrid’s star quality and counter-attacking threat. Expect an entertaining battle with goals on both ends, but Barcelona to edge it 3-1 thanks to their depth and title-clinching motivation.”

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ChatGPT: "Barcelona enter as heavy favourites on home soil due to their dominant season and Camp Nou record, but Real Madrid’s quality and experience make them dangerous. This could be a close contest with quality moments; expect Barcelona to win 2-1 or a high-scoring affair if Real Madrid capitalize on counters."

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team news Barcelona: Lamine Yamal is ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury, while Andreas Christensen remains sidelined long-term. The squad is otherwise robust, with Robert Lewandowski in excellent form and Raphinha returning from a recent hamstring issue to boost the attack.

Real Madrid: Real Madrid are battling a severe injury crisis: Kylian Mbappe is ruled out with a hamstring injury. Long-term absentees include Éder Militão (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee), Dani Carvajal (foot/leg), Ferland Mendy (thigh), and Arda Güler (hamstring). The team demonstrated fight in their last match, but will need to be at their best against a strong home side.

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted lineups Barcelona expected lineup: Garcia, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Kounde, Pedri, Gavi, Olmo, Fermin, Bardghji, Lewandowski

Real Madrid expected lineup: Lunin, Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Diaz, Vini Jr, Garcia

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head details Matches won by Barcelona: 105

Matches won by Real Madrid: 106

Matches ending in a draw: 52